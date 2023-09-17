Final meet of G20 Framework Working Group to be held in Raipur from Sept 18

The fourth and final meeting of the G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) under India's G20 Presidency will be held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from September 18, an official said on Sunday.

More than 65 delegates from G20 member and invitee countries and various international and regional organisations will participate in the two-day meeting at Mayfair resort in Nava Raipur, the official said.

Chandni Raina, advisor to the Union Finance Ministry and Sam Beckett, chief economic Adviser, HM Treasury, UK will chair the meeting, he said.

The FWG facilitates discussions on the latest global economic outlook and policy guidance on key macroeconomic issues, he said.

The deliverables from this working group under the 2023 Indian Presidency have been successfully concluded and are referred to in the New Delhi Leaders Declaration: G20 Report on Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity and G20 Report on Macroeconomic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways, he said.

The upcoming meeting will take stock of the discussions in the FWG in 2023 and explore future areas of work, the official said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Reserve Bank of India will host a series of Jan Bhagidari events, including panel discussions on digital banking and financial inclusion, financial literacy programmes, a G20 awareness programme, a painting contest and a slogan-writing contest, he said.

Besides, delegates are scheduled to visit Nandanvan Zoological Garden, he said.

The delegates will also be hosted for 'Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad' (conversation over dinner) and a cultural event, which will enable them to enjoy the unique cuisine and cultural richness of Chhattisgarh, the official added.

The delegates attending the FWG meeting will be presented gift hampers featuring unique products derived from forest produce, an official from the state public relations department said.

To showcase Chhattisgarh's millet initiative, international delegates will be presented with cookies made from locally grown millets. Other items include honey from the unique natural ecosystems of Bastar and Surguja, aloe vera gel and ashwagandha powder, both of which are highly popular products from Chhattisgarh, he said.

Delegates will be presented a unique gift showcasing Bastar's art form, including Dhokra art statue, he added.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he will attend the G20 FWG programme on Monday.