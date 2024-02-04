Sensex (    %)
                        
Indian Coast Guard ship rescues man who fell into sea off Mumbai coast

According to the ICG official, the rescue operation lasted about three hours

MV Saibaba, Ship, Vessel, crude oil tanker

Photo: X @ANI

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian Coast Guard ship rescued a man who had fallen into the sea from a private vessel off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night, an official said.
According to the ICG official, the rescue operation lasted about three hours.
"The Indian Coast Guard Ship saved a precious life in the dark hours. In a swift operation conducted in the night of February 3, 24, ICG ship C439 saved a man, who had fallen into the sea off Mumbai from private Yatch McGregor 6. ICG ship responded to the call quickly. The rescue operation lasted three hours," he said, adding that the rescued person was stable and healthy.
Further details are awaited.

Topics : Indian coast guard rescue Mumbai seashores

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

