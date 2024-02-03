Sensex (    %)
                        
MCD to set up 100 debris collection points across Delhi to curb pollution

While 35 of them are already operational in various zones, locations have been identified for another 49, the MCD said in a statement

air pollution, AQI

Citizens can dump up to 20 tonnes of waste every day at these sites in each ward. They can also contact the C&D plant concessionaire on a helpline for waste collection | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is in the process of establishing 100 debris collection points in the national capital to mitigate pollution, officials said on Saturday.
While 35 of them are already operational in various zones, locations have been identified for another 49, the MCD said in a statement.
According to reports, construction activity is a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi.
"To address this issue, the MCD, in collaboration with A-PAG and C&D (construction and demolition) plant concessionaires, has established debris collection points across the Delhi region," the statement said.
In the initial phase, the MCD conducted a pilot project in 10 wards of the West zone, establishing three dedicated collection sites. This initiative yielded "remarkable results", showing a significant reduction of 46 per cent in illegal dumping of debris, the statement said.
Expanding on this, the MCD is currently in the process of establishing nearly 100 collection points, officials said.
The initiative to establish more collection points across the city for effective management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste is moving forward swiftly, the MCD said.
The sites are equipped with safeguards such as 12-foot profile sheets, sprinklers, anti-smog guns and LED signage boards to ensure responsible disposal, it said.
Citizens can dump up to 20 tonnes of waste every day at these sites in each ward. They can also contact the C&D plant concessionaire on a helpline for waste collection.
To ensure proper collection of debris and to check its illegal dumping on roadsides, civic departments are "actively conducting" citizen awareness activities and waste transporters' sensitisation training on a regular basis, the MCD said.
So far, 400 trainings have been conducted and nearly 100 waste collectors have been sensitised. The MCD is taking a "proactive approach to curb illegal debris-dumping by imposing fines on transporters engaged in unauthorised disposal on roadsides, water drains and other prohibited areas," it added.

Citizens engaging in construction activities without implementing necessary safeguards or neglecting proper disposal of C&D waste at the designated collection site are also liable to be fined, the MCD said.
Respective deputy commissioners are reviewing the status of C&D waste and collection sites on a fortnightly basis in their zones, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

