LIVE: Flight operations affected due to bad weather at IGI Airport in Delhi

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected due to weather conditions in the national capital this morning. Delhi woke up to light rain and thunderstorms today which has brought relief to the residents struggling with poor air quality for days.

The United States and Britain targetted around 30 Houthi sites in Yemen in a second wave of assaults meant to disable Iran-backed groups that have relentlessly attacked American and international interests in the past weeks due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The latest strikes against the Houthis were launched by ships and fighter jets on Saturday. The strikes follow an air assault in Iraq and Syria on 2 February that targeted other Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for the drone strike that killed three US troops in Jordan last weekend.

Senior Congress leaders on Saturday held a meeting to review political developments in Bihar after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar moved out of the "Mahagathbandhan" government last Sunday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party in-charge for Bihar Mohan Prakash, PCC chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, party MLAs and other senior leaders attended the meeting held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time last Sunday after a dramatic power shift. Kumar ditched the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.



