Indian delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha in Seoul for anti-terror talks

Govt has selected 7 groups consisting members from various political parties to represent its stance of zero tolerance against terror and brief the representatives of other countries on Op Sindoor

Press Trust of India Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Seoul on Saturday as part of the government's outreach with the international community on the fight against terror and on the significance of Operation Sindoor.

The scheduled visit from May 24-26 will strengthen ongoing efforts to further India's principled and resolute stance of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the Indian Embassy here said in a press release.

During the course of the visit, the delegation will engage with senior officials of the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dignitaries from the National Assembly and senior representatives from prominent think tanks and media.

 

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

Besides Jha, the delegation comprises of MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lal, John Brittas, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, and former ambassador of India to France and Bahrain Mohan Kumar.

The Jha-led delegation earlier visited Japan and said it was deeply encouraged by Tokyo's unequivocal support to New Delhi's war against terror.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

First Published: May 25 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

