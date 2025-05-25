Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 07:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / All-party delegation led by Kanimozhi heads to Slovenia after Russia visit

All-party delegation led by Kanimozhi heads to Slovenia after Russia visit

Govt has selected 7 groups consisting members from various political parties to represent its stance of zero tolerance against terror and brief the representatives of other countries on Op Sindoor

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi, Karunanidhi

DMK senior leader Kanimozhi MP addressing media. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Others
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Members from the all-party delegation led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, concluded their Russian leg of the visit as a part of India's global outreach program on Operation Sindoor, on Saturday night (local time).

The delegation will now head to Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia, where they are expected to arrive on Sunday. Member of the delegation, Brijesh Chowta left earlier for Ljubljana.

Following the all-party delegation's visit to Russia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi to Russia, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said the visit sent a strong message reaffirming India's "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism.

Speaking to ANI earlier, India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, said, "The first outcome of the visit is that there is full understanding of the threat that terrorism emanating from Pakistan poses to the larger international community, not only India. Second, there is a complete understanding that this threat needs to be tackled. There is unflinching support for the fight against terrorism. There is also an understanding that it cannot be business as usual, that there is a need to take a tough stand, and that we all want this problem to be resolved through political and diplomatic means. India has the right to defend itself..."

 

He added, "Her (DMK MP Kanimozhi) delegation's visit to Russia in the first place conveyed India's determination of zero tolerance for terrorism and what the new normal that the government of India, the Prime Minister, has talked about. There is nobody in Russia who actually has any doubt about the threat that terrorism poses as it emanates from Pakistan, because most terror attacks across the world in the last few decades have a signature or direct involvement of Pakistani actors. Not only was Osama bin Laden living in the military township, but also a large number of other terrorists who are very active in Russia itself, had got training from those institutions being run by the Pakistani establishment."

Also Read

Kanimozhi

Op Sindoor team's flight delayed as drone attack shuts Moscow airport

Indian MPs delegation in Russia

Russia's support crucial for global anti-terrorism efforts: MP Kanimozhi

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi, Karunanidhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi demands apology for Dharmendra Pradhan's 'abusive' remarks

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

All-party delegation led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule arrives in Qatar

Delhi International Airport, Delhi Airport

Inclement weather conditions impact flight operations at Delhi airport

The delegation, led by Kanimozhi, includes Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai, Capt. Brijesh Chowta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and former Ambassador Manjeev S Puri.

After concluding its Russian leg of the visit, the delegation will visit Slovenia.

Other countries which the delegation will cover include Greece, Latvia, and Spain to highlight Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's unwavering stand against terrorism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India covid cases

Union Health Secretary reviews situation of Covid-19 across states

Thunderstorm, New Delhi Thunderstorm

Delhi-NCR struck by thunderstorm: IMD issues red alert, power cuts hit city

Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata skips Niti Aayog meet in Delhi, TMC silent on her absence

Cyclone Tauktae, arabian sea, Gujarat coast, Police

Kerala on alert as container ship capsizes in Arabian Sea; rescue op on

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J-K CM urges PSU, parliament meets in Kashmir to boost tourism, trust

Topics : Kanimozhi Russia Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Indian Army Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon