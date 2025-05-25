Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Union Health Secretary reviews situation of Covid-19 across states

Union Health Secretary reviews situation of Covid-19 across states

According to the Union Health Ministry, as of May 19, India has 257 active Covid-19 cases, most of which are mild and require no hospitalisation

India covid cases

According to health experts, there is no surge in Covid cases, only sporadic cases reported. (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Saturday reviewed the matter regarding Covid-19 cases reported across multiple states, mainly from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc, according to official sources.

It is observed that most of these cases are mild and under home care. However, the Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and, through its multiple agencies, is proactively monitoring the situation closely, the official sources said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as of May 19, India has 257 active Covid-19 cases, most of which are mild and require no hospitalisation. The country continues to monitor respiratory illnesses through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the ICMR.

 

Earlier on Saturday, Belagavi district in Karnataka and the National Capital region detected their first Covid-19 cases.

A 55-year-old woman from the National Capital Region has been tested positive for Covid-19, marking the first case in Uttar Pradesh's Noida amid the recent surge in cases in India.Meanwhile in Belagavi, a 24-year-old pregnant woman tested positive.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that 35 Covid-19 cases have been reported across the state this year, with a slight increase in the last 15 days.Multiple states, including Karnataka and Delhi, have issued an advisory but have urged people not to panic.

According to health experts, there is no surge in Covid cases, only sporadic cases reported.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said on Friday, "At the moment, the situation is under control. There are, at most, sporadic cases, which are also rare. Even the present cases are being managed very easily."

"They are not being hospitalised. This is what we were expecting: that when Covid happened, it would remain a seasonal flu which could be treated very easily. The situation is not one of panic," he further said

The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and proactive in monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard public health. While Covid-19 is now considered another type of viral infection, basic precautions such as hand hygiene, masks in crowded areas and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are still encouraged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 25 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

