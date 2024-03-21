Indian holiday seekers showing dynamic shift in travel preferences: Airbnb

Two back-to-back long weekends in March, due to Holi and Good Friday, have given people an opportunity to take a break from daily rigour. There has been a sharp uptick in online searches for holiday destinations, with South Goa topping the chart.

Latest search data from Airbnb unveils a dynamic shift in travel preferences among Indian travellers. The tranquil beaches of South Goa or the historic charm of European cities like Athens and Istanbul, Indian travellers are broadening their horizons, driven by the desire for diverse and enriching travel experiences.

Indian travellers want it all -- beach getaways, cultural exploration and mountain retreats.

“Indian travellers are increasingly seeking unique and memorable experiences, moving beyond traditional holiday seasons to embrace every opportunity for exploration,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager at Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

South Goa emerged as India’s most popular getaway for Indian guests with a 330% increase in searches. Domestic destinations like Varanasi, Jaipur, Mussoorie and Manali have seen a surge in searches with an approximately 400% increase in searches.

In the historic European trio, Athens tops the chart, followed by Istanbul, Bangkok and Rome. Beachfront, followed by amazing views and amazing pools are the most searched for categories by Indian guests.

With an almost 70% increase in non-urban bookings and a 20% rise in family-focused searches, travellers are embracing tranquillity and shared adventures like never before.