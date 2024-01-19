Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram mandir: These states have declared a holiday on January 22. Check list

Several states have declared a public holiday or half day on January 22 in honour of the 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram mandir in Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram mandir: Preparations are in full swing for the Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram temple in Ayodhya and will also be the chief guest of the event. 

According to media estimates, the consecration ceremony would be attended by more than 7,000 people, including politicians, film personalities, prominent industrialists among others.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Schools across the country, in various states, have declared a holiday on the day of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. The Union government has also declared a 'half-day' closing of central government offices, central institutions and other central industrial establishments on January 22.

Here's a look at the list of states where an official holiday has been declared.


Uttar Pradesh


Referring to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a "rashtra utsav" (national festival), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed all educational institutes across the state to observe a holiday on January 22.

ALSO READ: Ram temple: Railways to run over 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya

He also said that the sale of liquor would not be allowed across the state on an auspicious day.

Goa


Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced a public holiday in Goa on January 22 to commemorate the consecration of Ram temple.

"The government of Goa declares a public holiday to all state government departments, autonomous bodies, corporations and state government aided institutions," an official notification said.

Haryana


The Haryana government under Manohar Lal Khattar has also declared January 22 as a holiday for all the schools. It has also been declared as 'dry day', with alcohol sales and consumption prohibited on this day.

Madhya Pradesh


To mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram mandir, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared January 22 as a holiday for all educational institutions. The state government has also declared January 22 as a 'dry' day.

Also Read

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Rituals for Ram mandir's Pran Pratistha ceremony begin today. Details here

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Railways to run over 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya

Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet in Rs 36 cr Delhi Waqf board case

Hisar airport in Haryana to be operational by April, says official

Govt forms panel to examine steps to safeguard interests of SCs: Report

HC issues summons to Netflix on film 'Animal' regarding OTT launch


ALSO READ: Firecracker demand soars as Ayodhya gears up for Ram temple consecration

"On this day, there is a grand consecration program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Keeping in view the public sentiments, we have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the state. All types of shops including liquor, Bhang outlets will remain closed," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote on his official X account.

Assam


A half-day has been declared for all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam till 2:30 pm on January 22.

Odisha


"All state government offices as well as the revenue and magisterial courts (executive) in Odisha will remain closed for half a day till 2.30 pm on January 22 in view of the Ayodhya event," said a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Chhattisgarh


The Vishnu Deo Sai-led government has announced January 22 as a holiday for all educational institutions in Chhattisgarh. The state government has also declared January 22 as a 'dry day'.

Gujarat


On Friday, officials announced that all government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, reported PTI.

ALSO READ: Ram Temple inauguration: Khan Market to Hazratganj, Ayodhya theme reigns

A notification regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22 was issued by the state government late on Thursday night.
Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Chhattisgarh Goa Haryana Madhya Pradesh Assam Odisha Gujarat Holidays BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon