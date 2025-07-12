Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indians elated with Unesco tag for 'Maratha Military Landscapes': PM Modi

Indians elated with Unesco tag for 'Maratha Military Landscapes': PM Modi

'Maratha Military Landscapes', representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers, was on Friday inscribed on the coveted list of Unesco World Heritage sites

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi called upon everyone to visit these forts and learn about the rich history of the Maratha Empire (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the inscription of 'Maratha Military Landscapes' on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and said every Indian is elated with this recognition.

'Maratha Military Landscapes', representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers, was on Friday inscribed on the coveted list. This is India's 44th property to receive the recognition.

In a post on X, Modi said, "When we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance, military strength, cultural pride and emphasis on social welfare. The great rulers inspire us with their refusal to bow to any injustice."  "Every Indian is elated with this recognition. These 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include 12 majestic forts, 11 of which are in Maharashtra and 1 is in Tamil Nadu," he added.

 

Modi called upon everyone to visit these forts and learn about the rich history of the Maratha Empire.

On the latest addition to the World Heritage List, the Culture Ministry said it reflected the country's enduring cultural legacy and showcased its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity and historical continuity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM gives ₹5 lakh each to shop owners affected by Dilli Haat fire

Building Collapsed, New Delhi Building Collapsed

Two dead, eight injured in Delhi building collapse; rescue ops underway

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of 6,639 pilgrims leaves from Jammu base camp

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra to unveil policy to tackle declining fertility, says CM Naidu

Air India plane crash

AAIB releases report on Air India crash in Ahmedabad: All you need to know

Topics : Narendra Modi UNESCO Unesco Heritage Building UNESCO heritage site Maratha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon