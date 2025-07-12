Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra to unveil policy to tackle declining fertility, says CM Naidu

Andhra to unveil policy to tackle declining fertility, says CM Naidu

CM Naidu recalled his earlier efforts promoting family planning and noted that today's demographic trends call for a shift in focus from control to management of population growth

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Speaking at the Amaravati Summit on World Population Day on Friday, Naidu emphasised that population should be treated as the state's greatest economic strength, not a burden | Image: X/@ncbn

Press Trust of India Amaravati
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the state government will soon unveil a new policy framework to address declining fertility rates and demographic imbalance.

Speaking at the Amaravati Summit on World Population Day on Friday, Naidu emphasised that population should be treated as the state's greatest economic strength, not a burden.

"Population is the nation's strongest economic asset. A robust policy on population growth will be introduced soon," said Naidu, addressing the summit.

He observed that rising expenses are deterring young couples from having children, while Parliament seats may increase in the future, southern states could see reduced representation.

 

The CM recalled his earlier efforts promoting family planning and noted that today's demographic trends call for a shift in focus from control to management of population growth.

Also Read

power grid

Andhra govt pushes for timely completion of Rs 12K cr power grid projects

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

CM Naidu condemns attack on photojournalist during Jagan's Chittoor visit

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Sattva Group to invest ₹1,500 crore in 30-acre mixed-use project in Vizag

Mosquito, Dengue

Andhra to unveil AI-based surveillance system to tackle mosquito menace

quantum technology

Andhra unveils quantum valley in Amaravati, eyes $1 bn investment by 2029

"Before 2004, as CM, I incentivised family planning. We even brought a law disqualifying those with more than two children from contesting local body elections," said Naidu.

He further said that today, there's a need to amend the law to allow those with more than two children to contest, adding that a nation is not just about its land, regions, towns, or borders, it is about its people.

Naidu said that while developed nations struggle with aging populations, India's youth advantage remains intact, though not guaranteed unless corrective policies are adopted quickly.

"Our youth population is shrinking while elderly numbers grow. To avoid a human resource crisis, we must encourage larger families," said Naidu, addressing the summit.

Naidu launched a survey seeking public input on population policy, declaring, "Your voice is our policy guide," and stressing the importance of aligning welfare with people's preferences.

He expressed concern that while the global population is increasing, birth rates are declining, and the youth population is shrinking while the elderly population is increasing.

Naidu noted that nations like Japan, Hungary, and Singapore now offer cash, tax exemptions and housing benefits to families with more children.

He pointed out that the southern state's fertility rate stands at 1.7, well below the replacement rate of 2.1, underscoring the urgency of reversing this trend.

Naidu also cited concerns over the fading of joint family systems, rising cost of living, and the changing outlook of youth, saying such factors must shape future family-centric policies.

Mentioning his recent visit to Kuppam, he shared an anecdote of a three-generation household as a model for societal stability and economic resilience.

Stressing gender equality, he said TDP governments have historically empowered women by giving from the gas cylinder scheme to property rights and representation in colleges and transport services.

Naidu maintained that India's population advantage will hold only until 2047, urging policymakers to treat human capital as a long-term resource and not a short-term liability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India plane crash

AAIB releases report on Air India crash in Ahmedabad: All you need to know

Nimisha

Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen: Husband hopes for a positive response

Building Collapsed, New Delhi Building Collapsed

LIVE updates: 8 injured after 4-storey building collapses in Delhi, rescue ops underway

Crime

Woman alleges rape at IIM Calcutta boys' hostel; accused arrested

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

IMD predicts cloudy skies, rainfall in Delhi; mercury to rise this weekend

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government population

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon