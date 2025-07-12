Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi CM gives ₹5 lakh each to shop owners affected by Dilli Haat fire

Delhi CM gives ₹5 lakh each to shop owners affected by Dilli Haat fire

The blaze on the evening of April 30 gutted 24 artisan stalls, leaving several craftsmen without a source of livelihood, no casualties or injuries were reported

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed compensation cheques to people who lost their shops in the fire that broke out at Dilli Haat, INA on April 30.

She said that the Delhi government has provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the 24 artisans affected by the incident.

"This new government of Delhi (BJP government) has provided compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the 24 affected people within 60 days of the incident. We have also waived off their rent for their shops. If we do not provide help to the people promptly, it is of no use to the affected people..." CM Gupta told ANI.

 

The blaze on the evening of April 30 gutted 24 artisan stalls, leaving several craftsmen without a source of livelihood. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Following the incident, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package for the artisans affected by the fire.

Mishra confirmed that a total relief package of Rs 1.20 crore -- Rs 5 lakh each -- will soon be disbursed.

In addition to the financial aid, the Delhi government had also announced logistical support for the craftsmen. As part of the rehabilitation effort, the 24 artisans will be allotted stalls at Dilli Haat INA free of cost for a period of six months, from July 1 to December 31, 2025. The allotment will be done via a lottery process.

"Our government is committed to safeguarding the interests of artisans and providing them with the necessary support," Mishra added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dilli Haat Delhi fire Delhi Rekha Gupta

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

