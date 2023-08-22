Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.17%)
65330.07 + 113.98
Nifty (0.16%)
19425.35 + 31.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5373.45 + 41.50
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
38423.45 + 297.05
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44079.85 + 77.85
Heatmap

IndiGo flight to Ranchi diverted to Nagpur after medical emergency on board

According to officials, a passenger on board the flight fell ill prompting the crew to divert the aircraft

Indigo

The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance, officials informed, adding, however, that he did not survive

ANIPress Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Indigo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur after a medical emergency on board, officials said.
According to officials, a passenger on board the flight fell ill prompting the crew to divert the aircraft.
The IndiGo flight - 6E 5093 - touched down at Nagpur.
The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance, officials informed, adding, however, that he did not survive.
"Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the carrier said in a statement.
Further details are awaited.

Also Read

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter

GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

US court stays extradition of 26/11 attacks accused Rana pending his appeal

Demand for Indian single malt catching up with rivals from Scotland

15th BRICS Summit 2023: History, significance, top agendas, and more

Chandrayaan-3: What will happen when Vikram lander touches down on Moon?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo Air passenger Ranchi

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Adani EnterprisesOnion Prices in IndiaMadras Day 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional landReal estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon