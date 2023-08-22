IndiGo flight to Ranchi diverted to Nagpur after medical emergency on board

An Indigo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur after a medical emergency on board, officials said.

According to officials, a passenger on board the flight fell ill prompting the crew to divert the aircraft.

The IndiGo flight - 6E 5093 - touched down at Nagpur.

The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance, officials informed, adding, however, that he did not survive.

"Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the carrier said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro US court stays extradition of 26/11 attacks accused Rana pending his appeal Demand for Indian single malt catching up with rivals from Scotland 15th BRICS Summit 2023: History, significance, top agendas, and more Chandrayaan-3: What will happen when Vikram lander touches down on Moon?