Influx of people from Bangladesh cause for concern: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the influx of people from Bangladesh in the wake of unrest in the neighbouring country is a cause for concern, and his government has imposed night curfew in some districts to check infiltration. I am in touch with the external affairs ministry. As for our security, we have imposed night curfew in Pherzawl and Jiribam districts to check the influx, Singh told reporters here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on Monday, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

The chief minister was speaking at a function to mark the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

"I appeal to all legislators to organise lunch at different relief camps across Manipur on Independence Day, as well as interact with the inmates to address their problems and grievances," Singh said.

"Har Ghar Tiranga is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instill a sense of nationalism and belongingness. We will be holding motorbike rallies and every house will hoist the tricolour," he said.

People are encouraged to display the national flag at their homes and other establishments during the run-up to Independence Day on August 15 as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.