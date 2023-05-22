close

Insult to Prez Murmu: AAP on PM being invited to inaugurate new Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the prime minister last Thursday and extended an invitation to him to inaugurate the new Parliament building, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat

The AAP on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi being invited to inaugurate the new Parliament building instead of President Droupadi Murmu is an "insult" to her as well as the tribal and backward communities of the country.

It is also a reflection of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-backward mindset", Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya sabha MP Sanjay Singh said while replying to a question at a press conference here.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the prime minister last Thursday and extended an invitation to him to inaugurate the new Parliament building, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Lashing out at the BJP, Singh said, "You make a tribal woman the president of India for political gains, but do not invite her to inaugurate the new Parliament building."

"Could there be a bigger insult to a president than this?" the national spokesperson of the AAP asked.

That a tribal woman occupying the highest constitutional post of the president is not being called to inaugurate the new Parliament building is also an insult to the "tribal, Dalit, backward, deprived and under-privileged" sections of the country, Singh said.

