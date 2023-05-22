close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MeT issues 'orange' alert in 10 Himachal districts for May 23, 24

The local MeT office on Monday issued an 'orange' alert of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds at isolated places in ten districts in Himachal Pradesh on May 23 and 24

Press Trust of India Shimla
Mumbai rains: Train, air services adversely affected; schools shut today

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The local MeT office on Monday issued an 'orange' alert of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds at isolated places in ten districts in Himachal Pradesh on May 23 and 24.

It also issued a yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on May 25 and 26.

An active western disturbance is approaching the western Himalayan region from May 23 onwards, leading to widespread precipitation in the state for the next three to four days, the MeT office here said.

Farmers have been advised to use anti-hail nets over the crops as a hailstorm, with the possibility of heavy rainfall, is predicted in districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur. They are also advised to reschedule the spraying of insecticides, it said.

Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is also likely to occur in higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra, and Kullu districts. The average minimum temperature is expected to hover around 4-5 degrees below normal for the next four to five days, the MeT said.

Keylong in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest on Sunday night, recording a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Also Read

Fashion's biggest costume event, Met Gala 2023: All You Need to Know

Alia Bhatt as debut, Priyanka Chopra make Bollywood proud at Met Gala 2023

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

European defense ministers meet in Poland to discuss Ukraine's defenses

SC asks NMC to set up panel to examine modes of disability assessment

Extreme weather events over half-century killed 2 mn, $4.3 trn damage: UN

State Taxes, Excise Department plans to enhance audit enforcement using AI

Rajasthan's roads will be like those in US by 2024: Nitin Gadkari

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MET Himachal Pradesh

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power supply again, is 'extremely vulnerable'

Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant
2 min read

Extreme weather events over half-century killed 2 mn, $4.3 trn damage: UN

United Nations
3 min read

72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

Zomato
2 min read

State Taxes, Excise Department plans to enhance audit enforcement using AI

tech
2 min read

The despair of Delhi's Yamuna farmers as the bulldozers arrive in droves

A boy sits idle on the boat as the water level of the Yamuna river rises following rains over the past several days at Yamuna Ghat, in New Delh
7 min read

Most Popular

View More

Jewellers getting inquiries for gold after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
3 min read

PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea on key visit, to host major summit

Modi
3 min read

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna on Thursday.
3 min read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

g20, g-20
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon