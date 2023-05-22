close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

European defense ministers meet in Poland to discuss Ukraine's defenses

Defense ministers from 12 northern European countries are meeting to discuss stepping up deterrence and security on NATO's flank and strengthening Ukraine's defenses, ahead of NATO's summer summit

AP Legionowo
Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defense ministers and senior defense officials from 12 northern European countries are meeting in Poland on Monday to discuss stepping up deterrence and security on NATO's eastern flank and strengthening Ukraine's defenses, ahead of NATO's summer summit.

They are meeting at military facilities in Legionowo, near Warsaw, as part of the so-called Northern Group - a platform for developing security initiatives for NATO and European Union members.

Officials will also discuss preparation for the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, according to Denmark's Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

That summit is expected to gauge prospects for Ukraine's membership.

Recently, the US agreed to allow training on American-made F-16 fighter jets, laying the groundwork for their eventual transfer to Ukraine.

Initiated by Britain in 2010, The Northern Group includes The Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Poland and the three Baltic states.

Also Read

Poland to 'temporarily' prohibit grain, other food imports from Ukraine

Poland to receive European Union post-Covid recovery fund in 1.5 yrs: PM

Poland sends diplomatic note on request for WW II reparations from Germany

Fifa World Cup FRA vs POL Highlights: Mbappe's brace takes France to last 8

Ukraine, EU agree to extend preferential trade regime for one year

Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power supply again, is 'extremely vulnerable'

Extreme weather events over half-century killed 2 mn, $4.3 trn damage: UN

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping points: Research

PM Modi, New Zealand counterpart discuss full range of bilateral ties

Germany and Norway are sending deputy defense ministers to the meeting and Iceland will be represented by a Defense Ministry director-general.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : European Union Poland Ukraine

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MeT issues 'orange' alert in 10 Himachal districts for May 23, 24

Mumbai rains: Train, air services adversely affected; schools shut today
1 min read

Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power supply again, is 'extremely vulnerable'

Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant
2 min read

Extreme weather events over half-century killed 2 mn, $4.3 trn damage: UN

United Nations
3 min read

72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

Zomato
2 min read

State Taxes, Excise Department plans to enhance audit enforcement using AI

tech
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Investors seek shelter in emerging markets as recession risk hits US

markets
4 min read

'Silly balloon' changed it all: says US President Biden on US-China ties

Joe Biden
3 min read

LIVE: NCLAT upholds NCLT order admitting Go First's plea for insolvency

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Modi, Sunak agree to work towards ambitious' FTA during talks in Japan

Modi, Sunak, PM Modi, Rishi Sunak
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon