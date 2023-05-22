close

Intense heat wave grips north, central India; Delhi logs 46 degrees

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast said a wet spell is likely to hit northwest India from May 23-25

Sanjeeb Mukhejee New Delhi
Heatwave, Summer, India

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
An intense heat wave is passing through most of central, west and north India, leading to a steep rise in temperatures. Several cities saw mercury go past the 44 degree C-mark.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast said a wet spell is likely to hit northwest India from May 23-25 due to emergence of an active western disturbance.

The prevailing conditions over south Haryana, Southern Parts of UP, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand is likely to abate Tuesday onwards. 

Climate Change Heatwave in India Heatwave Indian Meteorological Department Delhi

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

