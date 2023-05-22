Intense heat wave grips north, central India; Delhi logs 46 degrees





An intense heat wave is passing through most of central, west and north India, leading to a steep rise in temperatures. Several cities saw mercury go past the 44 degree C-mark.However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast said a wet spell is likely to hit northwest India from May 23-25 due to emergence of an active western disturbance.The prevailing conditions over south Haryana, Southern Parts of UP, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand is likely to abate Tuesday onwards.