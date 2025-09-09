Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Inter-ministerial team inspects disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali

Inter-ministerial team inspects disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali

The team, led by Director Dr Virendra Singh, travelled by road to inspect damaged locations on the ground and interact with local authorities on the scale of destruction

Uttarakhand Rescue, Rescue, cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst

The team appreciated the swift response of the local administration, police, NDRF, and other agencies in managing disaster relief and rescue operations (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An inter-ministerial team from the government on Monday visited the Tharali region of Chamoli district to assess the damage caused by the recent disaster.

The delegation carried out both aerial and ground surveys of the affected areas to gain a comprehensive picture of the situation. The aerial inspection covered villages such as Chepado, Kotdeep, Radibagad, Mopata in Dewal block, and Nandnagar, said the statement from CMO.

The team, led by Director Dr Virendra Singh, travelled by road to inspect damaged locations on the ground and interact with local authorities on the scale of destruction.

Dr Virendra Singh said that the primary purpose of the visit was to assess the actual extent of the disaster's impact. He added that, based on the report to be submitted to the Government of India, necessary aid and reconstruction plans will be formulated soon. The report will provide concrete steps for the rehabilitation of affected families, the restoration of essential infrastructure, and the implementation of long-term safety measures.

 

At a meeting organized at the Kulsari Relief Centre, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari presented a detailed department-wise assessment of the losses through a PPT presentation. He specifically briefed the team about landslides occurring behind residential areas in Chepado market and other disaster-hit regions.

The District Magistrate explained that continuous rainfall and landslides have caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, buildings, drinking water schemes, electricity infrastructure, and agriculture. He informed the team that the estimated loss to departmental assets stands at around Rs 115 crore. He also highlighted ongoing land subsidence in Palla village of Joshimath block and in Nandnagar, where subsidence activity continues to intensify.

The team appreciated the swift response of the local administration, police, NDRF, and other agencies in managing disaster relief and rescue operations. They also reviewed the ongoing rehabilitation efforts, including assistance provided to affected families, availability of ration and medical facilities, arrangements for temporary shelters, and measures being taken to restore road connectivity at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Police personnel keep vigil amid 'Bihar bandh' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway station in Patna,

Security tightened along Indo-Nepal border amid protests in Kathmandu

Vice president election

Radhakrishnan vs Reddy: MPs set to elect India's next Vice President

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for textile park in MP on Sept 17

Oil, gas, fuel

India's August fuel demand declines to 11-month low, shows govt data

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi asks NDA MPs to hold 'Swadeshi Mela' to boost self-reliance

Topics : Uttarakhand landslide Flood in India Floods in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickSteel DemandUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon