Monday, September 08, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi asks NDA MPs to hold 'Swadeshi Mela' to boost self-reliance

PM Modi asks NDA MPs to hold 'Swadeshi Mela' to boost self-reliance

Addressing the MPs a day before the vice presidential election, Modi kept the focus on the need for promoting made-in-India products

Modi, Narendra Modi

"Swadeshi" should be a part of every programme they attend, he said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the ruling NDA MPs to organise 'Swadeshi Mela' to promote indigenous products, stressing that self-reliance is the way to power India's rise when its increasing strength is bound to face some challenges.

Addressing the MPs a day before the vice presidential election, Modi kept the focus on the need for promoting made-in-India products and taking to the masses the wide impact of the GST rate cuts by holding meetings with people and traders in their constituencies, especially during the festival season between Navratri and Diwali, sources said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju later said that Modi was not referring to any country, while emphasising the need for self-reliance.

 

"The prime minister said that some challenges will come up when India is emerging as a strong nation and it needs to be 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) to continue on the path to become a developed nation," he said.

Amid a strain in ties with the US following President Donald Trump's decision to impose a high 50 per cent tariff on India, Modi has turned up his "swadeshi" pitch even though he has been emphasising on it for a long time.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi@75: Govt to organise 75,000 health camps across India on PM's birthday

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

LIVE News: Hoax bomb threat at Kerala CM's residence and court complex, searches underway

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

US 'right' to impose tariffs on trade partners of Russia, says Zelenskyy

PM Modi

India treads with caution as Trump softens rhetoric after trade tensions

elon musk, peter navarro

Navarro's India post gets fact-checked on X, Musk says 'you hear all sides'

He asked the MPs to hold fairs to promote made-in-India products in their constituencies, urging them to take a leadership role for this. People should feel as proud for owning made-in-India products as they used to at one point of time about Japanese items, he added.

"Swadeshi" should be a part of every programme they attend, he said.

Modi said the GST rate cuts have triggered a "lehar" (wave) among people, but MPs needs to build on it by holding "swadeshi mela" and "vyapari sammelan" (meetings with traders).

The prime minister, a source said, gave an example by noting that even if a storm is blowing, one needs to pump air in their vehicle's tyres. In the same way, one has to work on the ground to take the message forward despite a favourable atmosphere.

Turning to the vice presidential election, he asked MPs to ensure that they vote correctly, noting that it does not send out a good message when parliamentarians make a mistake in polling.

A mock polling session was held to ensure that MPs know the correct way of casting their ballot in an election held on single transferable vote.

NDA vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan, whose win is all but certain as numbers favour him, was present in the meeting, with Modi also greeting nonagenarian JD(S) leader and former prime minister H D Devegowda, who attended the programme along with other BJP allies.

NDA sources said their alliance has 427 MPs, while the opposition has 315 MPs. There are 39 MPs who are unaligned to the two main blocks. Among them, the YSR Congress has announced its support to Radhakrishnan and AIMIM's sole member Asaduddin Owaisi has pledged his vote to the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy.

Rijiju expressed confidence that most of the 39 MPs will vote for Radhakrishnan, whom he described as a "nationalist and a very good person". Two other unaligned parties, BJD and BRS, have announced that they will abstain from voting.

Modi is likely to be the first voter on Tuesday and will leave on a tour of the flood-affected states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh afterwards.

In his speech, the prime minister also asked parliamentarians to highlight the positive effects of a recent law passed by Parliament banning online games involving money.

These games were destroying so many lives, and the government's decision will help a huge number of families across the country but it has not received adequate attention, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM proposes CSR-backed initiatives to revive Yamuna, city's clean air

Dollar, Plaza Accord

IFC inks $60 mn deal with Visakhapatnam govt to upgrade sanitation infra

Congress BJP flags

NDA holds edge in vice presidential election; Radhakrishnan favoured

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh govt sets October 30 deadline for first plastic parkpremium

bank customers, banking, bank branch, bank services, banks

BoB to PNB: Banks act to ensure uninterrupted services in flood-hit Punjab

Topics : Narendra Modi economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETG CPGET 2025 ResultsSteel DemandUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon