Monday, September 08, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation stone for textile park in MP on Sept 17

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for textile park in MP on Sept 17

On September 17, 2022, the PM released wild cheetahs brought from Namibia into an enclosure at the Kuno National Park in the state's Sheopur district

Modi, Narendra Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organizing a fortnight-long service campaign, "seva pakhwada", from September 17 to October 2. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a textile park on September 17 in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, an official said on Monday. Modi will turn 75 on September 17 and this will be his second visit to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday.

On September 17, 2022, the PM released wild cheetahs brought from Namibia into an enclosure at the Kuno National Park in the state's Sheopur district.  The big cats were introduced in India under Project Cheetah, which was world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation initiative. When contacted, Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra told PTI over phone that the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Bhensola village under Badnawar tehsil of the district on September 17.  The PM MITRA scheme has been launched by the Centre to establish large-scale textile manufacturing hubs with world-class infrastructure and facilities. During his visit, Modi will also participate in a programme linked to "seva pakhwada" (service fortnight) being organised from September 17 to October 2, said the district collector.  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organizing a fortnight-long service campaign, "seva pakhwada", from September 17 to October 2.  The campaign is launched ever year on Modi's birthday and concludes on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Oil, gas, fuel

India's August fuel demand declines to 11-month low, shows govt data

Congress BJP flags

Radhakrishnan vs Reddy: MPs set to elect India's next Vice President

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM proposes CSR-backed initiatives to revive Yamuna, city's clean air

Dollar, Plaza Accord

IFC inks $60 mn deal with Visakhapatnam govt to upgrade sanitation infra

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh govt sets October 30 deadline for first plastic parkpremium

Topics : Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETG CPGET 2025 ResultsSteel DemandUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon