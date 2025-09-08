Monday, September 08, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's August fuel demand declines to 11-month low, shows govt data

India's August fuel demand declines to 11-month low, shows govt data

India is the world's third-largest consumer and importer of oil. The data is a proxy for the country's oil demand

Oil, gas, fuel

Reuters
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's fuel consumption in August hit an eleven-month low, slipping by 3.8% month-on-month to 18.73 million metric tons, oil ministry data showed on Monday.
 
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT 
India is the world's third-largest consumer and importer of oil. The data is a proxy for the country's oil demand. 
India is also the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, taking advantage of discounts on Russian oil as Europe and the U.S. have shunned those barrels over Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. 
BY THE NUMBERS 

Topics : Oil Ministry Fuel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

