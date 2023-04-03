close

Internet services suspended in Hooghly post clashes in BJP Shobha yatra

Hours after arson and communal tensions triggered in West Bengal's Hooghly on Sunday evening, the state government ordered for immediate suspension of internet services across the district.

Prohibitory orders were issued by the state government after the clashes reported during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra on Sunday evening.

According to the state government's order, internet services will remain suspended in Hooghly district till 10.00 pm Monday.

"No restriction is being imposed on voice calls and SMS and on newspapers hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way," the state government's order added.

It further said, "In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that."

Fresh clashes and stone pelting erupted during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

BJP | West Bengal

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 2:40 AM IST

