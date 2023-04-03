Internet services suspended in Hooghly post clashes in BJP Shobha yatra

Hours after arson and communal tensions triggered in West Bengal's Hooghly on Sunday evening, the state government ordered for immediate suspension of internet services across the district.

Prohibitory orders were issued by the state government after the clashes reported during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra on Sunday evening.

According to the state government's order, internet services will remain suspended in Hooghly district till 10.00 pm Monday.

"No restriction is being imposed on voice calls and SMS and on newspapers hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way," the state government's order added.

It further said, "In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that."

Fresh clashes and stone pelting erupted during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday evening.

Also Read Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally Bengal govt prepares to deal with adverse situations due to cyclone Sitrang Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe Top Headlines: MPC may bring 25 bps hike, vaccination rush amid Covid scare FinMin, RBI to depose on impact of global crisis on startup ecosystem Kejriwal a coward, his heroism confined within assembly, says Himanta Assam to form commission to improve delivery of public services: CM Sarma Indian media strong enough to set narrative across world: Anurag Thakur

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.