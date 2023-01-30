JUST IN
Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Banerjee will inaugurate the 46th Kolkata International Book Fair on Monday and then fly to Bolpur in a chopper

Topics
West Bengal | Mamata Banerjee | All India Trinamool Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

MAY 26, 2022** Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a ceremony organised to award medals to security personnel, at Nabanna in Howrah. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister West Bengal will leave for a three-day tour of Birbhum, Malda and Purba Bardhaman districts on Monday to review the administrative works there, an official said.

She will also speak to Trinamool Congress workers during her tour, he said.

Banerjee will inaugurate the 46th Kolkata International Book Fair on Monday and then fly to Bolpur in a chopper.

On Tuesday Banerjee will visit Malda, where she is scheduled to hold a public distribution meeting, he said.

"The services provided under the 'Duare Sarkar' (government at the doorstep) scheme are supposed to be distributed by Banerjee in Malda. There is also a bicycle distribution programme for students scheduled there. After that the CM will be returning to Bolpur," the official said.

On Wednesday, Banerjee is likely to be present at another programme of the state government at Bolpur's Dakbangla Maidan, he said.

She will be staying at Bolpur in Birbhum district in all the three days of her tour.

Sources said that Banerjee is likely to meet Nobel laureate Amartya Sen at his Bolpur residence and is likely to return to the city on Wednesday evening.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 14:56 IST

