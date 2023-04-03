close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Assam to form commission to improve delivery of public services: CM Sarma

The function of the panel will be to recommend disciplinary action against designated public servants for persistently failing to provide notified services within a stipulated time, Sarma said

Press Trust of India Udalguri (Assam)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved a proposal to set up a commission for improving the delivery of public services, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

It also fixed May 6 to declare results of examinations to recruit over 50,000 people to the government sector as part of his party BJP's pre-poll promise to provide one lakh jobs, he said.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he said, Today, the cabinet approved Assam Right to Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023"

The commission will be an independent quasi-judicial three-member body with a chief commissioner.

The function of the panel will be to recommend disciplinary action against designated public servants for persistently failing to provide notified services within a stipulated time, Sarma said.

This will make Assam a model state in terms of public service delivery, he said.

Sarma also said the cabinet fixed May 6 to declare the results of examinations to recruit people for 51,397 government posts.

Also Read

Food delivery apps taking action on rising stress among delivery staff

Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

Domino's launches 20-minute deliveries across as many zones in India

Gatik's driverless B2B delivery service gains pace in US and Canada

No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM

Indian media strong enough to set narrative across world: Anurag Thakur

400 children, including 32 girls, rescued from New Delhi railway station

140 million tune in to watch Day 1 of IPL on TV, up 47%: Disney Star

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Delhi consumer grievances redressal: Upload pics of products, bills via app

Among these posts, 14,281 are in grade IV, 11, 346 in grade III, 14,241 in the education department, and 5,730 in the police force.

Appointment letters to successful candidates for these posts will be given between May 10-20 at a function in Guwahati. With these posts, we will reach the 94,000 mark in terms of providing government jobs. We hope to provide the remaining 6,000 by June, the CM said.

He said the Tea Tribes Welfare department and directorate will be renamed as Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare'.

Sarma said the council of ministers also decided on condonation of age for all over-aged candidates who were allowed to appear in written examinations conducted by Health and Family Welfare department on January 10, 2021, and May 29, 2022.

It will be a one-time relaxation keeping in mind the COVID period, he said.

Several developmental projects to strengthen roads, bridges, educational institutions and other infrastructure were also approved for Udalguri district at the meeting.

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma | Assam | public services

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon