Intra-company services by offices registered separately to attract GST: AAR



GST will be applicable even if employees have been appointed for the company as a whole. Usually, two offices have separate registrations if they are located in two different states. Intra-company services provided by employees of a branch office to the head office or vice versa will attract Goods and Services Tax (GST) if the two offices have separate registrations, the authority for advance rulings (AAR) in Tamil Nadu has ruled.



The case relates to Profisolutions Pvt Ltd which provides solutions in various industries and has its head office in Bengaluru and a branch office in Chennai. The branch office provides support services like engineering, design, and accounting to the head office. The two offices have different GST registrations. Abhishek Jain, national head indirect taxes at KPMG, said such services will attract 18 per cent GST as he warned that the ruling could open the door for litigation.



The company said no invoice is issued and no GST is paid for services provided by employees at the branch office to the head office. Profisolutions said employees are appointed for the company as a whole and not specifically employed for the head office or branch office.

The AAR ruled that services provided by the branch office to the head office and vice versa, each having separate registration will attract GST. These services include those provided by the common employees of the entity concerned. However, the AAR observed that any supply of services between two separately registered offices of the same entity will be treated as supply between two different persons.



"The ruling could open another Pandora's box on the already existing debate of there being a supply of service from the head office to its branch offices and related valuation," said Jain. There has been debate on whether services provided by two different offices of the same company constitute supply or not under the GST regime. Experts believe that the ruling will accentuate that debate.