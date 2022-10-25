JUST IN
GST Council likely to meet in Dec, may take up report on e-game tax
Centre extends deadline for filing GST returns for Sep till Oct 21
Healthcare services received at home are GST exempt, rules Kerala authority
Packaged parathas, unlike chapatis, to attract 18% GST, says GAAAR
Run-up to Budget: Monetary threshold for GST offences may rise to Rs 25 cr
Firms to not pay GST on part recovery of canteen payment from staff: AAR
GST mop-up in Sept at Rs 1.47 trn; festival season to push up revenues
GST collections rise by 26% to over Rs 1.47 trn in September 2022
India's $2-billion online gaming industry jolted by taxing times
Centre upbeat on Rs 1.5-trillion GST revenue every month from October
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST
What is leading economist Rakesh Mohan's view on inflation?
Business Standard

'Not supply': AAR rules out GST on canteen fees, notice period pay

The announcement by the AAR bench came after the clarifications issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in August

Topics
GST rate | Indirect Tax | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

GST

The transactions entered into by a company with its employees will no longer attract the goods and services tax (GST). According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), the Haryana bench of the GST Authority of Advance Rulings (AAR) passed the order that such orders would not be considered as "supply" at thus not attract any GST.

These will include transactions like recovery of notice pay, recovery of the bond amount, deduction of salary for canteen facilities or issue of duplicate ID card.

The announcement by the AAR bench came after the clarifications issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in August.

The AAR bench said that the notice pay is a "safety valve". It is given not as a consideration. It is the employee who is the service provider and services provided by an employee in the course of employment are excluded from the definition of supply under GST laws. The AAR bench observed that notice pay does not result in the provision of service by either party.

Thus, no GST applies to it.

In case of loss of ID cards, employees are issued another car in exchange for a fee. However, most of the cards are printed in-house by companies. This will also not be subject to GST after AAR's ruling.

Moreover, companies provide canteen services via a third party caterer. A nominal fee is charged by the company from the employees and it is paid to the caterer. The rest is covered by the employers. According to AAR, the sum collected from employees will also not be subjected to GST.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GST rate

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 14:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.