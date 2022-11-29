JUST IN
Business Standard

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

Finance ministers of some states have demanded a 10 percentage point jump in their share of revenue from GST collections. What is behind this demand? What will be its impact if implemented?

Topics
GST | Goods and Services Tax | State revenues

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs her first pre-budget 2023 consultation with the first group of captains from industry and experts of infrastructure and climate change, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

    • In the run-up to the upcoming Union Budget, finance ministers of some states -- mostly ruled by opposition parties -- have demanded a 10 percentage point jump in their share of revenue from GST collections. From the current 50%, they want it to be increased to 60%. So what is behind this demand? And what will be its impact if implemented? This segment of the podcast answers this question

    First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 11:57 IST
