Why do states want a bigger share of GST?
Finance ministers of some states have demanded a 10 percentage point jump in their share of revenue from GST collections. What is behind this demand? What will be its impact if implemented?
In the run-up to the upcoming Union Budget, finance ministers of some states -- mostly ruled by opposition parties -- have demanded a 10 percentage point jump in their share of revenue from GST collections. From the current 50%, they want it to be increased to 60%. So what is behind this demand? And what will be its impact if implemented? This segment of the podcast answers this question
