Home / India News / ISRO inks MoU to map coal fires and land subsidence in Jharia Coalfield

ISRO inks MoU to map coal fires and land subsidence in Jharia Coalfield

According to the ISRO, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed on October 15 on 'Delineation of surface coal fire and associated land subsidence in Jharia Coalfield (2025-27), Jharkhand, using satellite-based Remote sensing techniques'. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

ISRO has said that it has signed a tripartite agreement with Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited to map coal fire in Jharia Coalfield.

According to the ISRO, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed on October 15 on 'Delineation of surface coal fire and associated land subsidence in Jharia Coalfield (2025-27), Jharkhand, using satellite-based Remote sensing techniques'.

"In this study, National Remote Sensing Centre, an arm of the ISRO, will use artificial intelligence-based techniques to map coal fires using Thermal Infrared (TIR) and Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) remote sensing data on quarterly basis in Jharia Coalfield," the space agency said in a statement.

 

In addition, SAR interferometric technique will be used to identify land subsidence in Jharia Coalfield on annual basis, using data from NISAR and Sentinel-1 satellites, the statement read.

The agency said that the results of the satellite-based analysis will be jointly validated on the ground. These maps will help BCCL to implement and monitor the Jharia Master Plan of Ministry of Coal, for appropriate management interventions.

ISRO India News Coal

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

