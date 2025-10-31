Friday, October 31, 2025 | 08:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre earns ₹551 cr from scrap, e-waste disposal in cleanliness drive

Centre earns ₹551 cr from scrap, e-waste disposal in cleanliness drive

The week witnessed several innovative 'best practices' from ministries and departments across India including Ministry of Education's 'cleanliness and renovation drive across 345K schools'

e-waste, electronic waste

The Union government's

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has earned over Rs 550 crore from disposal of scrap during a month-long special cleanliness campaign, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The Union government's "special campaign 5.0" for cleanliness and disposal of pending matters has witnessed record participation and measurable outcomes across ministries, departments and their field offices during October, this year, it said.

During its implementation phase beginning from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to October 31, the ministries and departments conducted about 7 lakh cleanliness campaigns, achieving 97 per cent of the target, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

During the campaign, 202.97 lakh square feet of office space was freed for productive use and about Rs 551 crore revenue earned through scrap and e-waste disposal, it said.

 

A total of 6.69 lakh public grievances and 14,524 appeals were redressed, it said.

About 13 lakh physical files were weeded out and 15.70 lakh e-files were reviewed under e-office. In addition, 470 rules and processes were simplified to enhance efficiency and ease of governance, it said.

As many as 3,046 references from Members of Parliament, 1,082 references from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), 440 state government references, and 175 Parliamentary assurances were successfully disposed of, it said.

The week witnessed several innovative "best practices" from ministries and departments across India including Ministry of Education's "cleanliness and renovation drive across 3.45 lakh schools".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

PM Modi to launch ₹14,260 crore projects on Chhattisgarh foundation day

Topics : India News central government e-waste

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

