Friday, October 31, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Teenage girls at highest risk as women make up 61% of Delhi's missing cases

Teenage girls at highest risk as women make up 61% of Delhi's missing cases

The data collected from the beginning of this year through mid-October highlighted that women and girls together form the most affected category among those who go missing in the city

Delhi Crime, Delhi Police, Kidnap, Missing

Delhi Police data shows 61% of missing persons this year are women, with teenage girls most at risk. (AI generated image)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Women continue to make up the largest cohort of missing persons reported in Delhi this year, according to data released by the Delhi Police on Friday. Between January 1 and October 15, a total of 19,682 people were reported missing in the national capital, with 61 per cent (11,917) of them women, PTI reported.
 
The figures showed that males accounted for 39 per cent (7,765) of those reported missing. Of the total missing persons, 55 per cent (10,780) have been traced — including 61 per cent (6,541) women and 39 per cent (4,239) men, the data revealed.
 
Teenage girls most at risk
 
  The data highlighted that women and girls together form the most affected category among those who go missing in the city.
 
Among the 4,854 missing children, 72 per cent (3,509) were girls and 28 per cent (1,345) were boys. In the adult category, 57 per cent (8,408) were women and 43 per cent (6,420) were men.

Also Read

Delhi Traffic advisory on Chhath Puja 2025

Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for October 27-28

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

2 suspected ISIS operatives plotting attack in Delhi mall, park arrested

Delhi-Bihar encounter

4 wanted 'Sigma Gang' members killed in police encounter in Delhi's Rohini

Delhi Police

Delhi Police tightens security, traffic control across city ahead of Diwali

Delhi Police

Delhi Police, fire officials to hold coordination meeting ahead of Diwali

 
“The data shows that teenage girls are particularly at risk, both in terms of numbers and proportion,” it said.
 
Children form one-fourth of missing cases 
Children accounted for one-fourth of all missing persons. Among those traced, 31 per cent (3,337) were children and 69 per cent (7,443) were adults.
 
Long-term gender imbalance persists 
Last year, 24,893 people were reported missing in Delhi, of whom 59 per cent (14,752) were women and girls. Of the total, 61 per cent (15,260) were traced.
 
A decadal analysis (2015–2025) found that about 2.51 lakh people went missing in Delhi over the past 10 years, including 56 per cent (1,42,037) women and 44 per cent (1,09,737) men.
 
According to the Delhi Police, the data indicates that the proportion of missing females has remained consistently high, continuing a long-term trend of gender imbalance among missing persons.

More From This Section

CBIC, Customs

CBIC issues rules allowing voluntary correction of customs entries

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

PM Modi to launch ₹14,260 crore projects on Chhattisgarh foundation day

Heavy Rainfall

Cyclone Montha damages 3,000 transformers, 13,000 power poles in Andhra

Taj Mahal Palace (Mumbai)

World's best hotels: This is India's only five-star in the top 50 list

Umar Khalid

No evidence linking me to 2020 Delhi riots violence: Umar Khalid tells SC

Topics : Delhi Police women safety teenager BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon