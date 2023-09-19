close
Isro's Aditya-L1 performs manoeuvre, craft on course to reach L1 point

Isro also informed that it marked the fifth consecutive time that the Isro had successfully transferred an object on a trajectory toward another celestial body or location in space

Aditya-L1, L1 point

Earlier, a launcher carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Station at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh | Photo: ANI twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 7:17 AM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) announced on Tuesday that its maiden solar mission - Aditya-L1 - has performed the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre successfully and the spacecraft was now in a trajectory that will take it to the Sun-Earth L1 point.
Isro also informed that it marked the fifth consecutive time that the Isro had successfully transferred an object on a trajectory toward another celestial body or location in space.
A post on the Isro official handle on social media platform X read, "Aditya-L1 Mission | Off to Sun-Earth L1 point | The Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre is performed successfully. The spacecraft is now on a trajectory that will take it to the Sun-Earth L1 point. It will be injected into an orbit around L1 through a manoeuvre after about 110 days. This is the fifth consecutive time Isro has successfully transferred an object on a trajectory toward another celestial body or location in space."
Earlier, a launcher carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Station at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
The primary objectives of India's maiden solar mission include collecting scientific data and marking another milestone in India's solar exploration efforts.
The agency had earlier posted on X, "Aditya-L1 Mission: Aditya-L1 has commenced collecting scientific data. The sensors of the STEPS instrument have begun measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth. This data helps scientists analyze the behaviour of particles surrounding Earth. The figure displays variations in the energetic particle environment, collected by one of the units."

The Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) instrument, a part of the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload, also started its data-gathering operations earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Isro projects Solar mission

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

