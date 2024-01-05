Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Isro tests high efficiency, low cost battery cell for future missions

The on-orbit voltage, current and temperature values of the battery were acquired through telemetry and found to match well with the predictions, it said

Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday. Photo: PTI

File Photo | Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ISRO on Friday said it has tested a new kind of battery cell which is more efficient and costs less than the conventional ones used on its missions.
The national space agency said it has qualified 10 Ah Silicon-Graphite-anode based high energy density Li-ion cells as a low weight and low cost alternative to conventional ones being used currently.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The flight demonstration of the cells as a battery was also successfully completed by powering a resistive load onboard the POEM-3 platform of PSLV-C58, launched on January 1, the space agency said in a statement.
"Based on the confidence gained through this performance, these cells are poised to be used in upcoming operational missions where 35-40 per cent battery mass saving is expected. The system finds application both in space and ground use," ISRO added.
The on-orbit voltage, current and temperature values of the battery were acquired through telemetry and found to match well with the predictions, it said.
Compared to conventional Li-ion cells which use pure graphite as anode material, this cell uses Si-Graphite composite as anode material. This helps in accommodating more Lithium ions for a given unit mass of anode material and thus improves the energy density of the cell.
In addition to the material change, this cell also employs cost-effective hardware, which is readily available and a crimped sealing based design, which reduces the hardware cost and fabrication cost significantly.
The energy density of the Silicon High energy Li-ion cells is 190 Wh/kg with an operating voltage of 4.2 to 2.8 V, against Lithium-ion cells (157 Wh/kg). During the flight, the battery system worked for 21 hours in 15 orbits delivering a capacity of 8.9 Ah with final drained voltage of 0.4 V, ISRO said.
Before inducting any new systems in operational vehicles & missions, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead centre of ISRO, subjects the system to rigorous qualification and flight demonstration as piggyback payloads. Same approach was followed for these cells also. The capability of the cells to survive and perform in harsh space environments was also successfully demonstrated through the POEM experiment, it was stated.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

XPoSat launch: 7 things to know about Isro's mission to study black holes

Isro scientists successfully fire 4th stage of PSLV-C58 to hold experiments

India launches historic XPoSat mission today to study Cosmic X-rays

Isro scientists to perform unique experiment in PSLV-C56 mission launched

Cabinet approves MoU between Isro, MRIC on joint small satellite

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who mimicked Jagdeep Dhankhar, now lauds vice-prez

NAREDCO plans event to showcase real estate opportunities in Ayodhya

Will achieve 13,814-km highway construction target this fiscal: Road secy

Delhi's peak winter power demand hits all-time high amid cold spell

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO India space mission battery technology Isro projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon