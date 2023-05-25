ITDC registers highest-ever turnover of Rs 458.08 cr, up 58% on-year

India Tourism Development Corporation on Thursday said it has registered the highest-ever financial performance with a total turnover of Rs 458.08 crore in 2022-23.

This represents an increase of over 58 per cent compared to the previous fiscal, a statement from the Mini Ratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Tourism said.

Its profit before tax (PBT) for FY2022-23 jumped 983 per cent year-on-year to Rs 86.12 crore, while PAT stood at Rs 60.33 crore against Rs 4.38 crore a year ago.

"These astounding growth figures demonstrate a historic moment for us, as we celebrate the highest-ever turnover and profit by surpassing all previous records and accomplishing notable milestones, particularly a huge rebound after the negative impact of COVID-19," its Director (Commercial & Marketing) Piyush Tiwari said.

"We have achieved the highest consolidated turnover ever recorded for a full year, along with an unprecedented profit before tax. This incredible performance showcases our commitment to excellence and our dedication to promoting tourism in India, which was made possible by the dedicated and determined efforts put in by ITDC collective."



Iconic Ashok Hotel has achieved its highest-ever turnover of Rs 199.59 crore and profit of Rs 50.51 crore during FY2022-23, the statement said.

It also said that all the business verticals at ITDC have also shown a much-improved performance during FY2022-23. This indicates a strong demand for ITDC's incomparable hospitality offerings.

Also Read ITDC signs pact with Ministry of Ayush for promoting medical tourism Ex-ITDC MD G Kamala Vardhana Rao takes charge as CEO of FSSAI International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23 G20 meet will help India maximise its potential in tourism sector: Minister Uttarakhand Tourism to provide on-call registration on Chardham Yatra route Govt issues new rules for SPG; ADG to head special force that guards PM India's digital economy an example for entire world: President Murmu RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1 Plea in SC seeks inauguration of new Parliament building by President Opposition parties continue attack on PM Modi over Parliament inauguration