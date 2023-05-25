close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Opposition parties continue attack on PM Modi over Parliament inauguration

Opposition parties continued their attack on PM Modi over inauguration of the new Parliament building and accused him of being "megalomaniac" and the government of being "arrogant"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Parliament Building

New Parliament Building

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Opposition parties on Thursday continued their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inauguration of the new Parliament building and accused him of being "megalomaniac" and the government of being "arrogant".

Modi is slated to inaugurate the new building on May 28. As of now 21 opposition parties have said they will not be attending the ceremony.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the "arrogance" of the Modi government has "destroyed" the parliamentary system.

"Mr. Modi, Parliament is the temple of democracy established by the people. The office of the President is the first part of Parliament. The arrogance of your government has destroyed the parliamentary system," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"140 crore Indians want to know what do you want to show by taking away the right of the President of India to inaugurate the Parliament House?" the Congress chief said.

The Congress' attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposition parties announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi.

Also Read

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's new prime minister

Lok Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed

Oppn members walk out of RS, accuse NHRC of selectively visiting states

3 versions of Vande Bharat trains by Feb-March next year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on Saturday

Ex-Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood takes charge as CBI Director for 2 years

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

NE youth returning to development mainstream due to BJP policies: PM

Nineteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together to jointly announce the boycott, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out". Separately, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new Parliament building, his party would not attend.

"Boycott of #ParliamentBuilding opening by 20 parties representing the diversity and pluralism of India is a response to boycott of parliamentary traditions by an authoritarian government. The 'NDA statement' pulled out by BJP is telling. A once large coalition now virtually extinct!" said Derek O' Brien, TMC MP and leader of the party in Rajya Sabha.

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury highlighted how the president and not the prime minister should inaugurate the new building.

"Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building! The President of India is not only the head of the Republic but also the head of the Parliament. PM is head of the govt- Executive- & not of the Legislature," he said.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale referred to the prime minister inaugurating every Vande Bharat train and his photo on Covid vaccinations and said it was a "hallmark of authoritarians".

"From Vande Bharat trains to the new Parliament building - everything has to be inaugurated by PM Modi. His photo also needs to be on all Covid vaccination certificates. Work done by any ministry is credited to him. This sort of megalomania is a classic hallmark of insecure authoritarians," he said in a tweet.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said that issues raised by the opposition have remained unanswered and questioned how the government has asked the opposition to reconsider their decision to boycott the opening ceremony.

"All our valid concerns remain un attended , our serious questions are yet to be answered. What is the logic behind the @parliamentary affairs minister asking us to reconsider our decision to boycott? Let @narendramodi apologise @rashtrapatibhvn for bypassing 1st Indian citizen," he said in a tweet.

The opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she was not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Opposition

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ex-Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood takes charge as CBI Director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Indian markets, economy more balanced now than a year ago: Chris Wood

Christopher Wood
9 min read

After Nandini row in Karnataka, now it's Amul vs Aavin in Tamil Nadu

Amul
3 min read

Alibaba refutes layoff rumours, says will hire 15,000 people this year

Alibaba
1 min read

IEPFA reaches out to top hundred firms to ease investor claims' process

Market participants say investors are moving money from small-caps due to concerns about expensive valuations and the impact of regulatory tightening.
3 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon