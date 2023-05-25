close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Plea in SC seeks inauguration of new Parliament building by President

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha secretariat for inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha secretariat for inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu, who is the "first citizen of India and the head of the institution".

The petition says the respondents--the Lok Sabha secretariat and the Union of India--are "humiliating" the president by not inviting her for the inauguration.

The petition by an apex court lawyer comes amid a massive controversy over the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Some 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the ceremony to protest the "sidelining" of the President.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, 19 political parties said, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament, we find no value in a new building."

The BJP-led NDA shot back, condemning the "contemptuous" decision.

"This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation," parties belonging to the ruling NDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?

No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Opposition parties continue attack on PM Modi over Parliament inauguration

3 versions of Vande Bharat trains by Feb-March next year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on Saturday

Ex-Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood takes charge as CBI Director for 2 years

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

The PIL filed by advocate Jaya Sukin contended the statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on May 18 and invite issued by Secretary General, Lok Sabha about the inauguration of the new Parliament building are violative of the Constitution.

"The President is the first citizen of India and head of the institution of Parliament," it noted and sought a direction from the Supreme Court to facilitate the inauguration by Murmu.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had recently met the prime minister and invited him to inaugurate the new building. Modi had also laid the foundation stone for the building in 2020 and most opposition parties had stayed away from the event even then.

"According to the Constitution, Parliament consists of the President of India and the two Houses of the apex legislature, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha," the plea noted.

"That Article 79 of the Constitution states that there shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and the two Houses--Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and the House of People (Lok Sabha). But the Respondents are not following Indian Constitution," the PIL said.

Referring to Article 79 of the Constitution, it said, the President is an integral part of Parliamentary form of democracy and that the apex court's interference is required to save "democracy of this nation".

"Further Article 87 says that at the beginning of every Parliamentary session, President shall address both Houses and inform Parliament of the causes of its summons. But the respondents (Lok Sabha secretariat and Union of India) are trying to 'humiliate' the President. The President of India Droupadi Murmu is not being invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building," the PIL said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Parliament

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ex-Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood takes charge as CBI Director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Indian markets, economy more balanced now than a year ago: Chris Wood

Christopher Wood
9 min read

After Nandini row in Karnataka, now it's Amul vs Aavin in Tamil Nadu

Amul
3 min read

Alibaba refutes layoff rumours, says will hire 15,000 people this year

Alibaba
1 min read

IEPFA reaches out to top hundred firms to ease investor claims' process

Market participants say investors are moving money from small-caps due to concerns about expensive valuations and the impact of regulatory tightening.
3 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon