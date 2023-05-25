RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

Five bankers will appear for an interview for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor’s post on June 1, sources said.
Three of them are current MDs & CEOs, one is a managing director of State Bank of India, and another — Srinivasan Varadarajan — is the non-executive chairman of Union Bank of India. Varadarajan, who was a deputy managing director in private sector lender Axis Bank, was joined Union Bank on November 7, 2022.
The other four bankers are AS Rajeev, MD & CEO of Bank of Maharashtra; Soma Sankara Prasad, MD & CEO, UCO Bank; S L Jain, MD & CEO of Indian Bank; and Swaminathan J, managing director, State Bank of India.
