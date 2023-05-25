close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

J&K admin preserving Dogra dynasty's kings' heritage through digitisation

The archives department here is abuzz with activity as several teams work diligently to digitise precious manuscripts, books, and historic records of the erstwhile Dogra dynasty's kings

Press Trust of India Jammu
J&K admin preserving Dogra dynasty's kings' heritage through digitisation

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The archives department here is abuzz with activity as several teams work diligently to digitise precious manuscripts, books, and historic records of the erstwhile Dogra dynasty's kings to preserve the "invaluable heritage" for future generations.

"We are focusing on the digitisation of the archival records (containing manuscripts, books, journals, newspapers and historic records of erstwhile kings). We have a total archival record of 55,88,000 and we have already digitised 38,88,000 records," Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir, Pradeep Kumar told PTI here.

The department has laid focus on digitisation of the archival records of rare and precious documents and files concerning the armies of the erstwhile 'maharajas' of Jammu and Kashmir.

"These are files concerning the armies of the maharajas and the decisions taken by them. The digitisation of these rare and precious files is going on," another official said.

"We floated tenders for the digitisation of the remaining records in February and the selected agency, within the one-and-a-half-month period, digitised another 1.30 lakh pages. Hopefully, within a year, all the records will be digitised," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, a digital archival repository has been established that will serve as a sanctuary for rare documents, books, and periodicals. After digitisation, these archival records are meticulously preserved, tagged, and stored on the racks and shelves.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations

Around 25 parties expected to join new Parliament building inauguration

Morning havan, multi-religion prayer to precede Parliament inauguration

Haryana will align with central rules to enhance 5G infra: Chief secretary

Water level in reservoirs less than last year: Central Water Commission

BJP urges oppn parties to show 'big heart', attend new Parliament event

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Heritage

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Excise case: 'Sisodia created WhatsApp account using PA's SIM card'

Sisodia
2 min read

Govt plans to develop Nehru Port as smart port within a year: Sonowal

Ports, Adani Ports
2 min read

14th Clean Energy Ministerial to be held in Goa in July: Power Minister

On April 16, as evening peak time approached, the cost of electricity at the exchange climbed up to Rs 10.31 per unit by 4 pm
1 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Telangana govt to distribute titles of over 0.4 mn acres lands to tribals

Real estate
2 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon