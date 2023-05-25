close

Haryana will align with central rules to enhance 5G infra: Chief secretary

The Haryana government will align the state's right of way with the central rules, as outlined in the Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure (CCIP) Policy

The Haryana government will align the state's right of way with the central rules, as outlined in the Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure (CCIP) Policy, to enhance 5G services across the state, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Thursday.

While presiding over the meeting of State Broadband Committee here, Kaushal highlighted the significance of aligning the state's RoW (right of way) with the central rules in order to provide high-quality 5G broadband services to consumers.

He said this alignment will greatly benefit the delivery of 5G services, according to an official statement.

To ensure a seamless experience for citizens, the chief secretary stressed the importance of obtaining prior permission for any excavation required for laying BTS (Base Transceiver Station) cables near roads, streets, traffic lights, buildings, and bus stands.

He asked the officers to establish a robust monitoring mechanism to effectively oversee this process.

In compliance with the central rules, the chief secretary mentioned that bank guarantees will be required for the installation of underground cables and repairs during excavation. Besides, no charges will be imposed for installing towers on private land and buildings.

Kaushal also emphasised the completion of mapping street furniture through the PM Gati Shakti national master plan portal. Application forms for utilising street furniture for the 5G roll-out will be developed and made available on the 'Invest Haryana' portal, he said.

He directed the officials to expedite the processing of RoW applications within a predefined timeframe.

He asked the officials to consider the Structure Stability Certificate (SSC) from authorised structural engineers, as per the provisions in the CCIP.

The meeting was attended by P K Das, Chairman of Power Utilities, Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance, V Umashankar, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ajit Singal, Additional DG Telecom, and other senior officers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

