Haryana will align with central rules to enhance 5G infra: Chief secretary

The Haryana government will align the state's right of way with the central rules, as outlined in the Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure (CCIP) Policy, to enhance 5G services across the state, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Thursday.

While presiding over the meeting of State Broadband Committee here, Kaushal highlighted the significance of aligning the state's RoW (right of way) with the central rules in order to provide high-quality 5G broadband services to consumers.

He said this alignment will greatly benefit the delivery of 5G services, according to an official statement.

To ensure a seamless experience for citizens, the chief secretary stressed the importance of obtaining prior permission for any excavation required for laying BTS (Base Transceiver Station) cables near roads, streets, traffic lights, buildings, and bus stands.

He asked the officers to establish a robust monitoring mechanism to effectively oversee this process.

In compliance with the central rules, the chief secretary mentioned that bank guarantees will be required for the installation of underground cables and repairs during excavation. Besides, no charges will be imposed for installing towers on private land and buildings.

Also Read Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh Haryana govt to open drug de-addiction centres across the state: CM Khattar SC govt employees in Haryana to get reservation in promotion: CM Khattar Water level in reservoirs less than last year: Central Water Commission BJP urges oppn parties to show 'big heart', attend new Parliament event Narendra Modi govt's 9th anniversary: Reformist agenda or welfarism? Excise case: 'Sisodia created WhatsApp account using PA's SIM card' Govt plans to develop Nehru Port as smart port within a year: Sonowal

Kaushal also emphasised the completion of mapping street furniture through the PM Gati Shakti national master plan portal. Application forms for utilising street furniture for the 5G roll-out will be developed and made available on the 'Invest Haryana' portal, he said.

He directed the officials to expedite the processing of RoW applications within a predefined timeframe.

He asked the officials to consider the Structure Stability Certificate (SSC) from authorised structural engineers, as per the provisions in the CCIP.

The meeting was attended by P K Das, Chairman of Power Utilities, Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance, V Umashankar, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ajit Singal, Additional DG Telecom, and other senior officers.