J-K govt to give compensation, jobs to kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch

Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz on Thursday

Security forces stand guard at the encounter site in Surankote area of Poonch district on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Security forces launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in the area subsequently

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the kin of the three civilians who were found dead near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district.
Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have alleged that the three men, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday, were among the people picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with the killing of five soldiers in a terrorist ambush in the district on Thursday.
In a post on X, the Information and PR department of the Union Territory said, "The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch District. The medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.
"Government has announced compensation for each of the deceased. Further Government has also announced compassionate appointments to the next of kin of each deceased," it stated.
First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

