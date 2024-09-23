J-K, Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Mayawati urges Dalit leaders to break ties with Congress

Ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday urged Dalit leaders to sever ties with the Congress and other "casteist parties" and follow the path laid down by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Weeks ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, the All India Congress Committee suspended rebel party leader Chitra Sarwara for a period of six years for being involved in "anti-party activities". This comes after Chitra Sarwara fielded her candidature from Ambala Cantonment as an independent candidate. The Congress has fielded Parvinder Pal Pari from the seat against six-time MLA and senior BJP leader Anil Vij. The Congress said Sarwara's participation as an independent candidate against its nominee constitutes a 'violation' of the party's policy.

"We have received multiple reports from Congress workers and candidates of the Ambala Cantt Vidhan Sabha regarding your involvement in activities contrary to the party's interests. Specifically, your participation as an independent candidate against the Congress candidate constitutes a violation of party policy," the official statement from the AICC said.

"The AICC has reviewed evidence of your actions and, as a result, we are compelled to take action. Consequently, we are suspending your membership in the Congress Party for a period of six years due to these anti-party activities," it added.

The comments come amid attempts by the alliance of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to position itself as a pro-Dalit alternative in Haryana. In a series of posts on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the Congress and other "casteist parties" of using Dalit leaders only in times of trouble and later marginalising them.