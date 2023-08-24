Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.16%)
65537.10 + 103.80
Nifty (0.22%)
19487.05 + 43.05
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
38956.15 + 261.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5483.35 + 28.05
Nifty Bank (0.45%)
44677.85 + 198.80
Heatmap

J'khand: 6 vehicles torched, pvt firm's employees assaulted by Maoists

At least six vehicles were set on fire and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand's Palamu district

Naxal attack in Sukma: 9 CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh

Naxal attack in Sukma: 9 CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India Medininagar (Jharkhand)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least six vehicles were set on fire and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.
The incident happened in the Haldiya Ghati area under the Chhatarpur Police Station limits, around 220 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Wednesday evening, he said.
Around 15 Maoists reached at the road construction site and beat up two clerks of the company, Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar told PTI.
"Maoists also torched six vehicles, including trucks, engaged in the road construction," he said, adding that it was suspected that Maoists conducted the attack on the site for levy.
"We are investigating the case and an operation has been initiated to nab the Maoists involved in the crime," he said.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Sukma

Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal a setback for Naxalites: Maharashtra police

Encounter between BSF, Naxals in Chhattisgarh; Naxalite woman killed

NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar's Magadh

MP ATS arrests Naxalite accused in over 60 cases, wanted in 4 states

Chandrayaan-3: No millionaires among Isro scientists, says Madhavan Nair

Three dead, one injured after dumper falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the Moon, but where are India Inc's moonshots?

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

India has moved from red tape to red carpet in last 9 yrs: PM Modi at G20

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Maoists naxalism naxalites

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesMeeshoBharat NCAPWorld Cup | BookMyShowIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon