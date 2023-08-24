J'khand: 6 vehicles torched, pvt firm's employees assaulted by Maoists

At least six vehicles were set on fire and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Haldiya Ghati area under the Chhatarpur Police Station limits, around 220 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Wednesday evening, he said.

Around 15 Maoists reached at the road construction site and beat up two clerks of the company, Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar told PTI.

"Maoists also torched six vehicles, including trucks, engaged in the road construction," he said, adding that it was suspected that Maoists conducted the attack on the site for levy.

"We are investigating the case and an operation has been initiated to nab the Maoists involved in the crime," he said.

Also Read Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Sukma Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal a setback for Naxalites: Maharashtra police Encounter between BSF, Naxals in Chhattisgarh; Naxalite woman killed NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar's Magadh MP ATS arrests Naxalite accused in over 60 cases, wanted in 4 states Chandrayaan-3: No millionaires among Isro scientists, says Madhavan Nair Three dead, one injured after dumper falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the Moon, but where are India Inc's moonshots? Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted India has moved from red tape to red carpet in last 9 yrs: PM Modi at G20