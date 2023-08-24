Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.16%)
65537.10 + 103.80
Nifty (0.22%)
19487.05 + 43.05
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
38956.15 + 261.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5483.35 + 28.05
Nifty Bank (0.45%)
44677.85 + 198.80
Heatmap

Three dead, one injured after dumper falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

Meanwhile, the injured is trapped under the vehicle and a rescue operation is on

accident

One person was also injured in the road accident | Photo: ANI/Representative

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three people were killed as a dumper skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Dudu area of the Udhampur district, the local police said on Thursday.
One person was also injured in the road accident.
Vinod Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur confirmed the incident.
Meanwhile, the injured is trapped under the vehicle and a rescue operation is on.
"Three are dead and one is injured after a dumper skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered but the injured person is still trapped under the vehicle, rescue operations by Police and locals are underway", said SSP Vinod Kumar.
Further details are awaited.

Also Read

Over 27 passengers injured after mini-bus overturns in Jammu's Udhampur

61 injured in footbridge collapse during Baisakhi fair in J-K's Udhampur

Number of startups increased 300 times in 9yrs under PM: Jitendra Singh

5 dead, over 12 injured after tractor-trolley rams into dumper in Hathras

Five injured as car carrying pilgrims hits road divider in J-K's Udhampur

Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the Moon, but where are India Inc's moonshots?

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

India has moved from red tape to red carpet in last 9 yrs: PM Modi at G20

Himachal: Kullu-Mandi Highway damaged after heavy rain, vehicles stranded

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Death toll Accidents

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesMeeshoBharat NCAPWorld Cup | BookMyShowIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon