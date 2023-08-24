J'khand to ink MoU with TGESPL for country's first hydrogen fuel industry

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between Jharkhand government and TCPL Green Energy Solution Private Limited (TGESPL) on Friday to pave way for the establishment of the country's first hydrogen fuel industry in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, an official said on Thursday.

The pact will be signed in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, according to a statement issued by the CM secretariat.

The proposed capacity of this unit is 4000+ Hydrogen IC Engine/Fuel Agnostic Engine and 10,000+ Battery system, a release said.

"Hydrogen is one such fuel, whose capacity is more than other fuels. It is cheap and light. In such a situation, it can be considered a better option between petrol and diesel. Hydrogen fuel can help in controlling pollution to a great extent," the release added.

