Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

No nutritional info on label except energy: FSSAI amends alcohol norms

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has come out with 'Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) First Amendment Regulations, 2023', which will come into force on March 1, 2024

alcohol

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alcoholic beverages must not contain any nutritional information on the label except the voluntary declaration of energy content in kcal, according to a new regulation by food regulator FSSAI.
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has come out with 'Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) First Amendment Regulations, 2023', which will come into force on March 1, 2024.
In the amendment, the FSSAI has also defined single malt whiskey and single grain whiskey.
"Alcoholic beverage shall not contain any nutritional information on the label except energy content in kcal. Such declaration related to energy content shall be voluntary," FSSAI said in the regulation.
In Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, it was stated that alcoholic beverages should not contain any nutritional information on the label.
FSSAI, in its new regulations dated August 21, has said that "single malt whisky is a distillate obtained from fermented mash that uses malted barley without adding any other grain, which is distilled in pot still only and produced in a single distillery."

Single grain whisky is a distillate obtained from a fermented mash that uses malted or unmalted grain, and produced in a single distillery, it added.

Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Rs 4.82 lakh-worth food items made using fake FSSAI licence seized in Maha

FSSAI's proposed label norms unfair to traditional Indian food items: MSMEs

Food regulator FSSAI proposes new category for 'low alcohol' beverages

UP govt receives Rs 5,400-cr investment for alcohol distillation plants

Mizoram bridge collapse: 23 from Bengal feared dead, 21 bodies found

Climate change fingerprints all over monsoon this year, say experts

CBI books Visa Power, chairman Saran for bank fraud of Rs 1,964 cr

Chandrayaan 3's success to propel int'l commercial projects: Ex-Isro chief

Phagwara farmers suspend dharna after payment assurances from admin

"Single grain whisky shall not include single malt whisky and blended malt whisky or blended grain whisky," FSSAI said.
In the 2018 regulation, single malt or single grain whisky was defined as a distillate obtained from fermented mash that uses one particular malted barley or malted grain, respectively, distilled in pot still only, and produced in a single distillery.
Whisky is an alcoholic beverage made by distilling the fermented extract of malted cereal grains such as corn, rye, barley, or using neutral grain spirit or rectified grain spirit, or neutral spirit of agricultural origin, or their mixture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FSSAI alcohol Beverage firms

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon