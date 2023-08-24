Confirmation

Mizoram bridge collapse: 23 from Bengal feared dead, 21 bodies found

A high-level committee has been constituted to probe the incident involving the under-construction bridge, one of the 130 bridges in the Bhairavi-Sairang new railway line project

mIZORAM, BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Personnel of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department's quick response team conduct a rescue operation after an under-construction railway bridge at Sairang area collapsed on Wednesday, near Aizawl, Mizoram (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Aizawl/ Malda
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 6:47 PM IST
Of the 26 workers present on the under-construction railway bridge that collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district, 23 people are believed to be dead, though the police have recovered 21 bodies, officials said on Thursday.
Two people are still missing. Among the three people injured, two were discharged after being provided first aid, while the other person was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Aizawl with a fracture in the right hand.
All the 26 people working there were from the Malda district of West Bengal.
The railways said the accident that took place on Wednesday was due to the collapse of a gantry, which was being launched on the under-construction bridge over the Kurung river.
A high-level committee has been constituted to probe the incident involving the under-construction bridge, one of the 130 bridges in the Bhairavi-Sairang new railway line project.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that arrangements have been made to bring the bodies to the state.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited the families of the victims in Malda district, and assured them of help.
"Anywhere you go in this country, you will come across scores of migrant workers from Bengal, and a significant number of them are from Murshidabad and Malda districts. I understood this very well during the pandemic -- from Arunachal to Gujarat, these migrant workers reached out to me for returning home," he told reporters.
These people are forced to go out of the state for work as there are no employment opportunities in West Bengal, claimed Chowdhury, the MP of Baharampur in Murshidabad.
Criticising the TMC government, he said, "Why can't the chief minister say that she will provide these people training, improve their skills and create jobs for them? I want to ask the chief minister, what is the number of migrant workers from the state? If you do not know this, it is your failure."

"The chief minister does not care about the migrant workers, that is why we do not have any data on them. The money they earn abroad runs the rural economy of the state. But, the state does not want to take any responsibility," he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mizoram Northeast India Bridges

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

