Jaahnavi Kandula's death: US cop who killed Indian girl to escape charges

Jaahnavi Kandula's death: The US police officer, whose overspeeding led to the death of 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, will not face criminal charges due to lack of "sufficient" evidence, authorities said. Kandula lost her life in January last year, after being struck by an overspeeding Seattle police car as she was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

Kandula, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, studied at Northeastern University in Washington.

According to a report by FOX13 Seattle, the King County Prosecutor's Office said that Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave won't face criminal charges.

How did Jaahnavi Kandula die?

Dave was driving 74 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone, while he was on the way to a report of a drug overdose call.

The incident further snowballed after body cam footage released by the police department showed Officer Daniel Auderer, who responded to the crash incident, laughing about it and dismissing the need for any criminal investigation.

She was 26 anyway," Auderer said in the video. "She had limited value."

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said that she believes they lack the evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Allegations of police brutality

The incident had sparked major controversy and allegations of racism as well as police brutality against the Seattle Police.

"As egregious as Officer Auderer's comments are, they do not change the PAO's legal analysis into the conduct of Officer Dave. It is the Office of Police Accountability that bears the responsibility of disciplinary investigation and proceedings relating to Officer Auderer's comment, not the PAO," Manion said further.

Following the row, Auderer was assigned to a 'non-operational' position in September.

Following her demise, Kandula's university announced that they would grant her a posthumous degree.