Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Deeply anguished: India condemns brutal murder of 25-year-old student in US

The Indian Consulate in Atlanta strongly condemned what it called the 'brutal' murder of a 25-year-old Indian student inside a store in Georgia's Lithonia city

Vivek Saini

Vivek Saini, the 25-year-old Indian student who was hammered to death by the drug addict (Photo: X/ @HinduAmericans)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta on Monday strongly condemned the attack on a 25-year-old Indian student who was hammered to death by a drug addict he had helped for the past couple of days.

"We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of Indian National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case," the Indian Consulate said in a post on X.

It further said that the Consulate got in touch with Saini's family immediately after the incident and provided all consular assistance in sending his mortal remains back to India.


Vivek Saini, a recent MBA graduate in the US, met a tragic end when he was fatally attacked with a hammer by Julian Faulkner, a drug addict whom he had been helping for the past few days in Lithonia City, Georgia. The distressing incident was also captured on camera.

Also Read: US Embassy sets new record in India, issues 140,000 student visas in 2023

Saini, employed as a part-time clerk at a store where Faulkner sought refuge, showed kindness to the accused for nearly two days. Saini went out of his way to offer chips, coke, water, and even a jacket to Faulkner. Unfortunately, on January 16, Saini was attacked on his way home after expressing concern for his safety and urging Faulkner to leave the place or face police intervention.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered Faulkner standing over Saini's lifeless body. The young student had moved to the US two years ago after earning a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Chandigarh University.

Vivek Saini's remains have been repatriated to India, and the final ceremonies have been conducted.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Who is Suchana Seth, startup CEO held for murder of four-year-old son

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

Prez, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary today

Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistanis, vessel hijacked by Somali pirates

US Embassy sets new record in India, issues 140,000 student visas in 2023

SC issues notice to IAF, army over non-payment of Rs 1.5 cr compensation

Can flyers seek free accommodation from airlines for delays? Check rules

Topics : Murder US India BS Web Reports Indian students in US Indian students

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon