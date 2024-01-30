Deeply anguished: India condemns brutal murder of 25-year-old student in US

Vivek Saini, the 25-year-old Indian student who was hammered to death by the drug addict (Photo: X/ @HinduAmericans)

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta on Monday strongly condemned the attack on a 25-year-old Indian student who was hammered to death by a drug addict he had helped for the past couple of days.

"We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of Indian National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case," the Indian Consulate said in a post on X.

It further said that the Consulate got in touch with Saini's family immediately after the incident and provided all consular assistance in sending his mortal remains back to India.

Also Read: US Embassy sets new record in India, issues 140,000 student visas in 2023 Vivek Saini, a recent MBA graduate in the US, met a tragic end when he was fatally attacked with a hammer by Julian Faulkner, a drug addict whom he had been helping for the past few days in Lithonia City, Georgia. The distressing incident was also captured on camera.

Saini, employed as a part-time clerk at a store where Faulkner sought refuge, showed kindness to the accused for nearly two days. Saini went out of his way to offer chips, coke, water, and even a jacket to Faulkner. Unfortunately, on January 16, Saini was attacked on his way home after expressing concern for his safety and urging Faulkner to leave the place or face police intervention.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered Faulkner standing over Saini's lifeless body. The young student had moved to the US two years ago after earning a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Chandigarh University.

Vivek Saini's remains have been repatriated to India, and the final ceremonies have been conducted.