Jaishankar briefs Parliamentary consultative committee on G20 presidency

Jaishankar said the members of the Consultative Committee were unanimous in their appreciation of the success of India's G20 Presidency

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar, EAM

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday briefed the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on India's G20 Presidency and the Leaders' Summit held here in September.
Jaishankar said the members of the Consultative Committee were unanimous in their appreciation of the success of India's G20 Presidency.
"Glad to note the unanimous appreciation on its unqualified success. And the positive impact of the Jan Bhagidari approach," the External Affairs Minister said on X.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said Jaishankar briefed the Committee on India's G20 Presidency and its outcomes.
"Thank MEA for continuing to keep the committee updated on India's position in the ever evolving global dynamics," Chaturvedi posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar G20 summit Parliament

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

