Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific, Ukraine with 8 counterparts in Sweden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed a range of issues, including the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine war, during his meetings here with his counterparts from France, Austria, and Belgium

S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed a range of issues, including the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine war, during his meetings here with his counterparts from France, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Sweden to participate in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF). He met his counterparts on the sidelines of the EIPMF on Saturday.

Glad to meet French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. Share her enthusiasm for making PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Bastille Day a success. Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and G20, he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi will attend this year's Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour on July 14. Modi was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Parade in Paris.

A contingent of the Indian armed forces will also participate in the parade along with their French counterparts, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jaishankar also met Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and signed agreements on mobility and migration.

Warm and productive discussions with my friend FM @a_schallenberg of Austria. Signed agreements in Mobility and Migration. Discussed global issues, especially Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific, he tweeted.

In his first meeting with Belgium's Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Jaishankar agreed to take bilateral relationship and multilateral cooperation forward.

He exchanged views with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov and discussed growing bilateral and multilateral ties.

With his counterpart from Cyprus Constantinos Kombos, Jaishankar discussed mobility and tourism.

Great to meet FM of Cyprus @ckombos after his appointment. Noted the potential for greater engagement. Spoke about mobility and tourism. Also discussed our multilateral collaboration, he tweeted.

Jaishankar met Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties amid the Ukraine conflict.

Good meeting with FM @edgarsrinkevics of Latvia on EU-Indo-Pacific Ministerial sidelines. Spoke about strengthening our bilateral relationship and on repercussions of Ukraine conflict. Also discussed our multilateral cooperation, he said in a series of tweets.

A good conversation on bilateral cooperation and Indo-Pacific with FM @GLandsbergis of Lithuania. Also discussed Europe's perspectives of the world from our vantage points. Agreed to stay in touch, he tweeted after his meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Jaishankar thanked his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu for the facilitation of Operation Ganga, an evacuation mission to bring back all the Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine.

Caught up with Romanian colleague FM @BogdanAurescu on EU-Indo-Pacific Ministerial sidelines. Thanked him for OperationGanga facilitation. Discussed defense and energy collaboration. Benefited from his perspectives of the region, he tweeted.

Jaishankar arrived in Sweden from Bangladesh where he addressed the 6th Indian Ocean Conference on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Indo pacific Indo pacific region Russia Ukraine Conflict Sweden

First Published: May 14 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

